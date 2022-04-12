Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that the rescue operation of stranded passengers at Trikut ropeway has finally ended. Soren said that teams of NDRF, ITBP, and the Air Force were involved in carrying out the operations. "Our priority was to save lives, 2 people died in this incident. A fair investigation will be done," he said.

