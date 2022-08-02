Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded the outstanding accomplishment of 6 billion UPI transactions in July 2022, the highest ever since 2016. PM Modi, in a tweet, wrote "This is an outstanding accomplishment. It indicates the collective resolve of the people of India to embrace new technologies and make the economy cleaner. Digital payments were particularly helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic."

