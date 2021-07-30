Lahaul Spiti, July 30: Three trekkers have been missing at Ghepan Peak in Lahaul Spitiu district of Himachal Pradesh. The news waa confiermed by the State Emergency Operation Centre. According to reports, at least 175 tourists have been stranded in Udaipur sub division of the district. What Is a Landslide? What Causes a Landslide and What Are the Factors Responsible for It? All You Need To Know.

Earlier in the day, a massive landslide occurred at Kamrau in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district, blocking National Highway 707 near Barwas. The lanslide occured due to heavy rainfall in the region. However, no loss of life was reported. The video of the landslide is doing roiunds on social media.

Tweet by ANI:

Three trekkers missing at Ghepan Peak: State Emergency Operation Centre, Himachal Pradesh — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)