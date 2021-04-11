'Tika Utsav' began on Sunday with an aim to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against COVID-19. People across the country got  vaccinated against coronavirus. Here are the visuals from different states:

Visuals From Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram:

People Line Up Outside Inoculation Centre In Jharkhand's Ranchi:

Tike Ustav in Bhiar:  

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Launched Tika Ustav in Bengaluru:  

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive In Delhi: 

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)