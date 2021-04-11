'Tika Utsav' began on Sunday with an aim to inoculate the maximum number of eligible people against COVID-19. People across the country got vaccinated against coronavirus. Here are the visuals from different states:

Visuals From Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram:

Kerala: People arrive at a district hospital in Peroorkada, Thiruvananthapuram to receive #COVID19 vaccine, as 'tika utsav' begins today pic.twitter.com/qeBhNuQIop — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

People Line Up Outside Inoculation Centre In Jharkhand's Ranchi:

Jharkhand: People queue up outside an inoculation centre in Ranchi's Ashok Nagar to receive #COVID19 vaccine 'Tika (vaccination) utsav' is being conducted across the country today, to continue till April 14 pic.twitter.com/M3JknLoKz1 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

Tike Ustav in Bhiar:

बिहार: पटना के गार्डिनर अस्पताल में टीका उत्सव मनाया जा रहा है। अस्पताल के वैक्सीन सेंटर कॉर्डिनेटर ने बताया,"PM ने आज से 14 अप्रैल तक टीका उत्सव मनाने का संदेश दिया था ताकि ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा लोग टीका लगवाएं। इस उत्सव के लिए हमने यहां ज़्यादा काउंटर बनाएं हैं ताकि भीड़ कम हो।" pic.twitter.com/FsBLA9lm1m — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 11, 2021

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar Launched Tika Ustav in Bengaluru:

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar launched Tika (vaccination) Utsav at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College & Research Institute earlier today. pic.twitter.com/M799NeKqYW — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

COVID-19 Vaccination Drive In Delhi:

Delhi: People arrive at inoculation centres to receive #COVID19 vaccine as Tika (vaccination) Utsav begins today; visuals from Duli Chand Gupta polyclinic "Masks & vaccine are most imp weapons to fight pandemic. I urge all to get vaccinated," says Mayor North DMC Jai Prakash pic.twitter.com/ozMwf25OZ0 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2021

