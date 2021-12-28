Senior Leader of Trinamool Congress, Derek O'Brien today said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is presently at home, in isolation.

Brien, who is TMC Rajya Sabha party leader, requested those who have come in contact with him in the last three days and have symptoms to seek medical advice.

See Tweet:

Have tested positive for #COVID Moderate symptoms. Isolating at home. If you have come into contact with me in the last three days, and have symptoms, please seek medical advice. (Was always ultra-careful. Yet.) #MaskUpIndia — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 28, 2021

