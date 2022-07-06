Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday distanced itself from its MP Mahua Moitra's statement on goddess Kali amid the ongoing Kali row. Mahua Moitra had earlier said, "Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess". Moitra added that people have the right to imagine their gods or goddess in the way they want. Meanwhile, TMC has said that the views expressed by Moitra were made in her personal capacity and are not endorsed by the party in any manner or form.

Check Tweet:

The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM. All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 5, 2022

