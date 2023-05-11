Six Intermediate students including three girls, allegedly died by suicide in separate incidents in the city and in Nizamabad district of Telangana, reportedly upset over their performance in their exams. The results for the Intermediate first-year and second-year examinations were announced on Tuesday. According to the data provided by the state education board, this year, 61.68 per cent of students have cleared the first-year exams while the pass percentage for second-year students stood at 63.49 per cent. TS SSC Results 2023 Declared: BSE Telangana Declares Class 10th Results at bse.telangana.gov.in, Know How to Check Scorecards Online.

Telangana Intermediate Exam Results 2023

6 students die by suicide across Telangana after the result of the intermediate exam came out. The students were allegedly disappointed with their exam results and took the extreme step: Telangana Police — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2023

