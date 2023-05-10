Mumbai, May 10: Telangana SSC Results 2023 have been released on May 10, 2023, according to the Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana. The official BSE Telangana websites at bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in are where applicants who took the Telangana Class 10 board exam may check their results.

A board test for the TS SSC was held from April 3 to April 13, 2023. The results of the same have been made public on Wednesday. TS SSC Results 2023: BSE Telangana to Declare Results on official site bse.telangana.gov.in Tomorrow at 12 Noon.

How to Check TS SSC Results 2023

Candidates must adhere to these easy steps in order to check their Telangana Class 10th Result:

Visit the BSE Telangana website. A new page will load after clicking the result link. Click on the ‘Telangana SSC Results 2023’ link on the site Click ‘Submit’ after entering your login information. The outcome will be shown on the screen. Examine the outcome and download the page. For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Names of SSC top scorers' won't be released this year, as similar to the Inter results. Though, key information including the pass rate, grade-level results, etc., will be disclosed in the result press release.

Around 5 lakh students took the TS SSC 2023 test, which was held from April 3 to 13. Exam pass rates are 35% overall and 35% in each topic. Tamil Nadu 12th Board Result 2023 Declared: TN +2 HSC Result Out at tnresults.nic.in, Know How to Check Scorecard Online.

The TS SSC results for 2022 were released on June 30. The total pass rate was 90%. 5,04,398 participants took the exam out of the 509307 applicants who registered to take it.

