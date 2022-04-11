Two Mi-17 helicopters have been deployed for the rescue operations after some cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at Trikut hills close to Baidyanath Temple in Deoghar district of Jharkhand, said Indian Air Force (IAF) officials. Besides, ITBP and NDRF teams have also been rushed to the spot. Latest reports claimed that 46 people are still stuck in at least 12 cabins in the ropeway.

See Tweet:

Two Mi-17 helicopters are involved in rescue operations in Deoghar district of Jharkhand where several people are stuck in a ropeway trolley due to a mishap. The operations are still on: Indian Air Force officials — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022

