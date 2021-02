Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray urged people to wear masks and maintain social distancing. "If we don't use this shield, then this unseen enemy will get the better of us. Hence, wearing masks is mandatory," he added. CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the state https://t.co/aU3H6umKzm — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) February 21, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)