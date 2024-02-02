Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has been summoned by a Bengaluru court to appear before it on March 4, 2024, in connection with his 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks, news agency ANI reported on Friday. "42nd ACM Court in Bengaluru summons Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear on March 4 over his remark in which he allegedly compared Sanatana Dharma with Dengue and Malaria," ANI said. According to the report, summons have also been issued to the persons who organised the program. Sanatan Dharma Remark: We Shall Oppose Sanatana Forever, Ready To Face Legal Action, Asserts DMK Leader Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Udhayanidhi Stalin Gets Bengaluru Court Summons

42nd ACM Court in Bengaluru summons Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to appear on March 4 over his remark in which he allegedly compared Sanatana Dharma with Dengue and Malaria. Summons have also been issued to the persons who organised the program. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/piKHMu29Uj — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)