The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday requested all academic institutions to accept degree, mark-sheets and other education documents in DigiLocker account as valid documents. "To enhance the reach of the NAD programme, all academic institutions are requested to accept degree, marksheets and other documents available in issued documents in DigiLocker account as valid documents," the UGC said in a circular.

Tweet By ANI:

