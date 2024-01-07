In a significant breakthrough, the Noida Police have successfully apprehended five members of the infamous ‘Ullu Gang’, known for their string of criminal activities in the Delhi-Noida NCR area. The arrested individuals, identified as Dilshad, Anees, Shehzad, Varun, and Bhupendra, were found in possession of eight stolen tractors, one trolley, and three illegal pistols. The gang, which primarily operated at night, used a coded language to coordinate their illicit activities. Their code phrase, ‘Today the owl will fly,’ indicated their intention to commit theft, specifically targeting tractors. The recently arrested members were implicated in multiple theft incidents across Delhi and Noida. The successful police operation led to the recovery of eight stolen tractors from various companies, a stolen trolley, and three illegal pistols, along with four live cartridges. Accident Caught on Camera in Noida: Speeding SUV on Wrong Side of Road Rams Into Bike, Rider Seriously Injured (Watch Video).

Noida Police Bust Ullu Gang

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)