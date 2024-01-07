A shocking incident of traffic violation resulting in a severe accident has once again raised concerns over road safety in Noida. A white Fortuner SUV, driving on the wrong side of the highway, collided with a bike rider, leading to serious injuries. The incident, which occurred on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway under the jurisdiction of the Knowledge Park Police Station, was captured on a dashboard camera of a car trailing the bike. The video has since been widely circulated on social media, drawing attention to the increasing incidents of overspeeding and wrong-side driving in the city. The SUV can be seen in the video approaching from the wrong side of the highway and hitting the bike rider who was riding on the side of the road. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday, January 6. The bike rider sustained serious injuries in the accident. In response to the incident, a case has been registered, and the police are currently taking necessary action. Horrific Accident Caught on Camera in Karnataka: Two-Year-Old Boy Playing Outdoors Crushed to Death by Car in Bidar, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident in Noida

https://t.co/whk9RoBIiO — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) January 7, 2024

