Mumbai, August 24: Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested on Tuesday over his remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Rane was taken into custody for his 'slap Uddhav' jab against the CM. A team of police personnel went to Rane's camp in Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri when he was en route on his "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in the Konkan region.

