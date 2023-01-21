UP | a Large number of devotees took a holy dip in Prayagraj today on Mauni Amavasya.



DM says, "Around 22 lakh devotees have taken the holy dip so far. Several special trains have come from Varanasi, Sultanpur & Lucknow. We've arranged an adequate number of buses at bus stands." pic.twitter.com/uv61itCf0M— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 21, 2023

