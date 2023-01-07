Laxman B Nimbaragi, DCP West Bengaluru on Saturday said that a minor student from another school has sent the Bomb threat email to the NAFA school without knowing the consequences. "The report will be given to Juvenile Board for further inquiry," he added. On Friday, a bomb threat was received by NPS School, Rajajinagar under Basaveshwar Nagar police station area. "We've ensured students are taken to a safe place, bomb disposal & dog squad have reached the spot. Case to be registered and investigation is being done," Laxman B Nimbaragi said. Bengaluru Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Falls Into Hot Water Bucket, Dies of Burn Injuries in Hosapalya Village.

