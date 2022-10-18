On Tuesday, Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand said that six people died in the helicopter crash in Phata. According to reports, six people including two pilots died in the helicopter crash. The incident took place in Garud Chatti, approximately 2 km from Kedarnath. As per reports, the helicopter took off from Guptkashi and was on its way to Kedarnath when the incident took place. Kedarnath Helicopter Crash Video: Chopper Carrying Pilgrims From Phata Crashes in Uttarakhand’s Holy City, Many Feared Dead.

Six People Died in the Helicopter Crash in Phata

#UPDATE | Six people died in the helicopter crash in Phata, Uttarakhand: Abhinav Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister pic.twitter.com/pgrasTAHTS — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Helicopter Crashes in Kedarnath

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

