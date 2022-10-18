Many were reported dead after a helicopter of a private company carrying Pilgrims from Phata crashed in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath. The administration team has left for the spot for relief and rescue work. More detail awaited.

Video From the Spot:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared; administration team left for the spot for relief and rescue work. Further details awaited pic.twitter.com/sDf4x1udlJ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

Video:

Uttarakhand | A helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims from Phata crashes, casualties feared. https://t.co/LNtolzE7ni pic.twitter.com/X7nvVdbkcy — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)