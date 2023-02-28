BJP leader Pankaj Dixit thrashed a government official at the Krishi Mela in Barabanki. The BJP leader was enraged at Alok Singh when he saw that he had brought the cabbage flower from outside. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media which shows the BJP leader tossing the government official to the ground. Pankaj singh however defended himself and accused the government official of misbehaving with him. He further said that if these people do not improve than he will hit them again. Uttar Pradesh: Employees Wear Helmet While Working in Dilapidated Building of Power Department Office in Baraut.

