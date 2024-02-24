Traffic violators have consistently devised bizarre excuses and methods to trick the police and evade arrest. In one such incident that unfolded in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad the driver of a vehicle drove two kilometres in reverse on a busy highway to avoid detention. The incident that took place on Wednesday, February 21 has gone viral on social media platforms. The 27-second clip shows police in hot pursuit of an i20 car which kept moving in reverse on an elevated road. Following the incident, law enforcement launched a manhunt to nab the accused. After analysing several CCTV footages, the accused Kuldeep Sharma was arrested by UP police. Sharma in his statement said that he had failed to identify the police Bolero due to the red-blue lights of the vehicle. "I did not see the red-blue lights of the police Bolero. I was afraid that some enemy of mine was chasing my vehicle and ran away", he added.'Bollywood-Style' Chase Caught on Camera: Uttar Pradesh Police Chase Car in Ghaziabad, Driver Flees by Reversing; Video Goes Viral.

Accused Driver Arrested:

