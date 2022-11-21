The process of transfer of officers is going on before the civic elections in Uttar Pradesh. In the notice issued by the government on Sunday night, eight IAS officers of the state have been transferred. After this transfer, three IAS officers who were in waiting have also been given new posts. However, for a long time there was talk of getting new responsibility to the waiting officers in the state. 16 IAS Officers Transferred in Uttar Pradesh, Major Administrative Reshuffle in State

Check Full List:

Uttar Pradesh | Eight IAS officers in the state transferred. pic.twitter.com/N4s0OXvTHP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)