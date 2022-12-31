In an unfortunate incident that took place in Uttar Pradesh, a massive fire broke out in a transformer in Lucknow. As per reports, the transformer, which was kept at Mozzam Nagar intersection in Lucknow caught fire all of a sudden. After the incident was reported, local people rushed to the spot to douse off the fire. Reportedly, the incident took place in Mozzam Nagar under Thana Sahadatganj police station area. Later, Lucknow police said that the fire was doused off. Lucknow Municipal Corporation Tow Away Mahindra Thar Car, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

Lucknow Police Say Fire Has Been Doused Off:

आग बुझा दी गई है, मौके पर कुशलता है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) December 30, 2022

