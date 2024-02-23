A video going viral on social media shows police officials of Uttar Pradesh standing on a cot in an attempt to neutralize a leopard caught in the net in Sambhal. A user shared the video on X and said that the leopard died in the incident. The user also said SP Anuj Chaudhary sustained injuries during the operation. According to a report in NDTV, panic gripped locals in Sambhal on Thursday, February 22, when the leopard entered a farmer's house in a village. Soon after the big cat entered a house, people ran to save themselves and hid inside a room. Soon, local authorities were alerted. They rushed to the spot and trapped the leopard in a net. However, they placed a cot over the leopard when it tried to fight its way out.

Leopard Dies in Sambhal During Rescue Operation

