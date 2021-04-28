The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 11,82,848 on Wednesday with 29,824 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in the state in the past 24 hours. The state also reported the h ighest single-day rise of 266 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,943. Highest single-day rise of 266 COVID fatalities takes Uttar Pradesh's death toll to 11,943 while 29,824 fresh cases push tally to 11,82,848: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 28, 2021

