The residents of Amethi were left shocked and furious after an ATM started giving out counterfeit currency on withdrawal. The incident come to the fore when people went to ATMs to withdraw cash for Diwali shopping. "Children Bank of India," and "Full of Fun" were written on the fake notes. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Meanwhile, cops have started an investigation after being informed.

Fake 200 Notes from ATM:

