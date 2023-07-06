A woman was dragged on the road in broad day-light by an auto-driver post a quarrel between the two on Thursday. The incident reportedly took place in Maharashtra's Kohlapur. The instance was recorded on a nearby installed CCTV, and later went viral on social media. Delhi-Like Horror in Uttar Pradesh: Woman Dies After Being Hit, Dragged by Truck for 3 Kilometres in Banda (Watch Video).

Woman Dragged by Auto Driver for 200 Metres

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)