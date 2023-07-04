A massive fire broke out at a commercial complex in the Sipri Bazar neighbourhood of Jhansi on Monday night. The fire incident has resulted in four fatalities. SSP Jhansi stated that the police and fire department are currently searching the showroom again. All retrieved bodies will undergo a five-document procedure, he added. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Uttar Pradesh Showroom Fire Videos

#WATCH | Death toll in the fire incident at Sipri Bazar area is four. Five-document process of all recovered bodies will be done in the night itself. Right now the police are present on the spot and shops are being re-checked: Rajesh S, SSP Jhansi pic.twitter.com/fsZR2BJHtA — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)