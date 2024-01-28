Subhasapa National President Om Prakash Rajbhar had a narrow escape as the stage he was sitting on suddenly collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. The video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Rajbhar did not suffer any injuries, but the people standing behind him fell along with the stage. 'Mysterious' Blast Destroys Residential Houses in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur, Probe Launched (Watch Videos).

Uttar Pradesh Stage Collapse

UP : जिला सीतापुर में ओमप्रकाश राजभर पब्लिक मीटिंग कर रहे थे। अचानक मंच गिर गया। राजभर बाल-बाल बच गए। pic.twitter.com/AcNCdxgGnV — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 28, 2024

