The Uttarakhand government has issued fresh directives making biometric attendance compulsory for all employees in state-run offices. The move aims to ensure punctuality and accountability in government departments. In an official order issued by Vinod Kumar Suman, Secretary, General Administration Department, reference has been made to earlier government orders dated May 2, 2022, and May 18, 2022, which instructed all officials and staff to mark their daily attendance through the biometric system during office hours. However, the state government observed widespread non-compliance. Uttarakhand High Court Stays Razing of Homes of Slumdwellers in Dehradun, Says ‘Demolition Notices Against Natural Justice’.

Biometric Attendance Made Mandatory in Government Offices

