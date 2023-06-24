In a shocking incident that took place in Uttarakhand, an ugly fight broke out between boat drivers and tourists at a lake in Nainital. A video of the ugly brawl has gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 40-second video clip shows a fight erupting between the tourists and the boat drivers as they exchange blows. Reports suggest that the boat drivers allegedly threatened to drown young children onboard along with other passengers into the lake. The fight is said to have erupted after a family boarded two boats in order to take a tour of the lake in the Mallital region of Nainital. However, things turned ugly when one of the boats overtook the other. Horse Forced to Smoke Weed in Uttarakhand Video: Two Men Seen Forcing Horse to Smoke on Way to Kedarnath Temple in Viral Clip, Police React to Disgusting Act.

Fight Breaks Out Between Boat Owners and Tourists in Nainital

