Following the footsteps of the Central government and the Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government, Uttarakhand has also decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of its state employees. The Uttarakhand government has approved an increase of 3 per cent in DA of state employees as per ANI. This hike will benefit approximately 2.5 lakh employees and pensioners. With this, the DA of the employees will increase to 31 per cent.

Check Tweet:

Uttarakhand | Dearness allowance per month at rate of 31% has been permitted with effect from July 1, 2021, to government servants of state government, who are admissible in the seventh revised pay scale: Uttarakhand Finance Department — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 31, 2022

