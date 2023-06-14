Uttarkashi district administration has refused permission for the proposed maha panchayat on June 15 in Purola over alleged 'love-jihad' cases. No one will be allowed to disturb law & order in the state, told DGP Ashok Kumar. On Wednesday, Uttarkashi DM Abhishek Rohilla further informed that Section 144 CrPC had been imposed in Purola. Mahapanchayat in Uttarakhand on June 15: Asaduddin Owaisi Demands Ban on Gathering To Be Held in Uttarkashi's Purola.

Uttarkashi DM Denies Permission for Mahapanchayat on June 15 in Purola

Uttarakhand | Section 144 CrPC imposed in Purola, says DM Uttarkashi Abhishek Rohilla. The District administration has refused permission to hold maha panchayat in Purola over alleged 'love-jihad' cases. — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 14, 2023

