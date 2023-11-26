In Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, SJVN has initiated vertical drilling work atop the Silkyara Tunnel as a secondary rescue option for the 41 trapped workers. The decision comes after persistent challenges in the ongoing rescue operation. The vertical drilling work is being carried out from the hill above the tunnel, reflecting the team's efforts to explore alternative avenues for the successful rescue of the workers. Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: ‘Every Day, We Hear Two More Hours’: Anxiety at Peak in Jharkhand Village As Tunnel Rescue Hits Setback.

SJVN Begins Vertical Drilling

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | SJVN begins vertical drilling work on the top of the tunnel. As a second option, vertical drilling work was started from the hill above the tunnel: SJVN pic.twitter.com/szv5xxxQSn — ANI (@ANI) November 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)