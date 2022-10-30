Speaking about the bullet train project Hisashi Takeuchi, MD, Maruti Suzuki on Sunday said that the bullet train project in Gujarat is a very very important project. "It's a national project & Japan is strongly supporting it. I am hoping that it becomes a huge success," he added. Takeuchi also said that this year they are celebrating 70 years anniversary of India-Japan cooperation. "We've a long history of progression between the two countries. The combination of these two cultures is a good match & will be strengthened further in future," Takeuchi said. Telangana Government Withdraws General Consent to CBI To Investigate Cases in State.

It's a National Project & Japan Is Strongly Supporting It

Vadodara, Gujarat | Bullet train project in Gujarat is a very very important project. It's a national project & Japan is strongly supporting it. I am hoping that it becomes a huge success: Hisashi Takeuchi, MD, Maruti Suzuki on the bullet train project pic.twitter.com/2c4RgVCoUF — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

