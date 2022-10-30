On Sunday, the Telangana government issued an order on August 30 withdrawing general consent given to Central Bureau of Investigation in the State. As per the notification, prior consent required on case to case basis for probe in any case. According to reports, the Telangana government has withdrawn the general consent to CBI to investigate cases in the state. The decision by the KCR-led government is seen as an attempt to prevent any intervention by the Centre in MLAs poaching case. India Has Been a Victim of Terrorism for Decades, Says President Droupadi Murmu at UN Meet.

Telangana Government Withdraws General Consent to CBI

Telangana government issued an order on August 30 withdrawing general consent given to Central Bureau of Investigation in the State. Prior consent required on case to case basis for probe in any case. pic.twitter.com/uU3VNRlJlC — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

