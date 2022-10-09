In a video that has gone viral on social media, an elderly man can be seen caught in the mud along the Ken river bank in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur. According to reports, the elderly man was rescued later. Reports also said that locals still use the river water for drinking and daily chores as the saline water is unfit for drinking. The elderly man had went to fill water when he got stuck in the mud near the river bank. In another video, the elderly man said that they have been consuming river water from the beginning. Video: Cops Steal Mobile Phone of Man Sleeping on Road in UP’s Kanpur; Suspended.

Elderly Man Caught in Mud Along Ken River Bank in Hamirpur

The elderly man who was caught in the mud later spoke to the local media. Says they have been consuming river water from the beginning. pic.twitter.com/XQIugPr4Li — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 9, 2022

Villagers Says They Are Consuming River Water From the Beginning

