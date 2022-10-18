Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh on Tuesday said “sprinkling cow urine will remove obstacles in the house". The minister said that Goddess Ganga “resides in the urine of the cow". “Sprinkling it in the house removes vastu defects or any other obstacles," he said. He added that Lakshmiji resides in cow dung. Lumpy Skin Disease Outbreak: Uttar Pradesh Govt Bans Cattle Trade with 4 States, Restricts Movement of Animals in Some Districts

Minister Dharampal Singh on Cow Dung And Cow Urine:

