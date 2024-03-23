Video of AAP Supporter's 'Double U-Turn' After Being Caught by Police Goes Viral, Don't Miss the End

A video featuring an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter making a ‘double U-turn’ after being caught by the police in Delhi has gone viral on social media. The unexpected twist at the end of the video has caught the attention of netizens, adding to its popularity.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 23, 2024 12:46 PM IST

A video featuring an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter making a ‘double U-turn’ after being caught by the police in Delhi has gone viral on social media. The unexpected twist at the end of the video has caught the attention of netizens, adding to its popularity. An AAP supporter who was protesting in Delhi after the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) was apprehended by the Delhi Police. However, when asked by a reporter, he claimed that he had nothing to do with the protest and AAP. It was only when the cop standing beside him is gone from there that the man says that he is a staunch AAP supporter. The man can be heard saying “Kejriwal Zindabad” in the video. When asked by the reporter the reason behind his u-turn, the man says that he did not want to go to jail. The video of the man’s double u-turn has gone viral on social media.

Double U-turn of AAP Supporter

Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal Delhi Trending Video Viral Video
