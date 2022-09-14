Vinod Tiwari from Rajasthan's Churu district, famously known as "snake man", died minutes after a cobra bit him. Tiwari had been catching snakes for nearly 20 years. The incident, caught on a CCTV camera, took place on Saturday. The video is going viral on social media. In the video, Tiwari is seen catching the cobra outside a shop in the Gogamedi area of Churu on Saturday morning. The snake bites his finger when he tries to put it in a bag. He dies minutes later.

