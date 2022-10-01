A cook working at a Chinese food stall has registered a complaint with police after a video of him getting slapped by senior inspector Mubarak Shaikh from the traffic police department went viral on social media. The incident occurred on Wednesday on Keshavrao Khadye Marg near Haji Ali circle, and a video of the same was made viral on WhatsApp. According to the complaint, the cook, Mohammad Salim, was working at the stall around 12.45pm, when Shaikh arrived and asked Salim to pick up a bucket filled with water that was placed on the road. She slapped Salim and another co-worker, Parshuram Sahu. Shaikh in her defence said that food stall owners put out furniture on the pavement and occupy it completely, leaving no space for pedestrians to walk.

Watch Viral Video:

Watch: A woman cop slaps a cook working at a Chinese food stall on Keshavrao Khadye Marg near Haji Ali circle in Mumbai. The incident occurred on Wednesday. Read: https://t.co/LKsC5Q3gvp pic.twitter.com/xQUQlhRROa — TOI Mumbai (@TOIMumbai) October 1, 2022

