President Droupadi Murmu has made key appointments for the positions of Governors in five states, marking significant changes in leadership. Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati, who was serving as the Governor of Mizoram, has been appointed as the Governor of Odisha. General (Dr.) Vijay Kumar Singh, a retired military officer with a distinguished career, has been named the new Governor of Mizoram. Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, currently the Governor of Bihar, will now take over as the Governor of Kerala, while Arif Mohammed Khan, the outgoing Governor of Kerala, has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar. In another notable move, Ajay Kumar Bhalla has been appointed as the Governor of Manipur. Additionally, President Murmu has accepted the resignation of Raghubar Das, who served as the Governor of Odisha. These changes will take effect once the newly appointed Governors assume their respective offices, further reshaping the political leadership in these states. Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024: President Droupadi Murmu to Confer Bal Puraskar to 17 Children on December 26.

VK Singh, Arif Mohammed Khan Among New Governors Appointed by President Droupadi Murmu in 5 States

