According to authorities, five people were killed and four were injured on Tuesday when a portion of an old structure collapsed on worshippers close to the Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura's Vridavan on Tuesday. The incident took place in the evening when devotees were reportedly passing by the structure. According to authorities in Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to ensure that those injured in the event receive good care in addition to awarding ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs to the relatives of those killed in the tragedy. Thane Building Collapse Video: Balcony Portion of Building Collapses in Bhayandar.

Vrindavan Building Collapse Video

#WATCH | UP: Five people killed after a portion of a building near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan collapsed, yesterday. (15.08) (Video Source: Local) pic.twitter.com/kHyBXWyMxV — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 16, 2023

