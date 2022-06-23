Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with other MLAs was seen welcoming 4 more MLAs, who reached the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati last night.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Assam: Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde along with other MLAs at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati last night, after 4 more MLAs reached the hotel. pic.twitter.com/1uREiDXNr5 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2022

