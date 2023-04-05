Bihar MLA Jivesh Mishra was carried out by the marshals at the behest of the Bihar Assembly Speaker on Wednesday (April 5). There was complete chaos inside the house over Ram Navami celebrations between the ruling party and the BJP. “The Speaker took a biased action and marshalled me out of the assembly. Democracy is tarnished today”, Mishra said. Bihar: ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ Poster Now Appears in Patna.

Bihar MLA Jivesh Mishra Carried Out of Bihar Assembly

#WATCH | Bihar: BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra carried out of the House by marshals on order of Bihar Assembly Speaker for causing a ruckus inside Assembly pic.twitter.com/YGChQ7q47K — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

