Amruta Fadnavis, wife of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' said that 3% divorces are happening in Mumbai due to issues like potholes and traffic. "I'm saying this as common citizen. Once I go out I see several issues incl potholes,traffic. Due to traffic,people are unable to give time to their families & 3% divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it”, said Amruta.

