Girls from a government hospital in the Jamdoli area of Rajasthan's Jaipur staged a protest against miscreants in the area. Agitated girls staged protest after some local miscreant misbehaved with a girl in the hostel. After receiving information about the incident, agitated girls came out on the streets to stage a protest against the collapse of law and order in Rajasthan. After receiving information regarding the protest, Jaipur Kanota police station officials reached and spot. Police officials tried to pacify the crowd and assured strict action against the miscreants. Police have registered FIR in the matter. Madhya Pradesh Congress President Kamal Nath Seeks Reply From Two MLAs Accused of Molesting Woman Onboard Train

#WATCH | Girls of govt hostel in Jamdoli area of Jaipur, Rajasthan blocked the Jaipur-Agra Highway yesterday & staged a protest against the alleged molestation of a peer by a local miscreant. "FIR has been registered," says a police official (Viral video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/JsPe7tHvqm — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 9, 2022

