Local Villagers and Members of Disaster Rescue Team Carries Injured Person Across Raging Jahalman Nallah in Himachal Pradesh:

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Local villagers and members of the disaster rescue team carried an injured person across a raging Jahalman nallah, as the bridge was washed away due to the swift current. Visuals from Tindi area of Lahaul Spiti. The injured person was taken to Keylong. pic.twitter.com/OxkqCaCyfZ — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2021

