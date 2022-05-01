The Okalipuram underpass in Karnataka experienced waterlogging after heavy rainfall lashed several parts of the state on Sunday. Due to the waterlogging at the Okalipuram underpass, traffic was interrupted for almost 3 hours. Earlier in the day, heavy rains lashed several parts of Bengaluru, including Frazer Town, Shivajinagar, Chandra Layout, Vijayanagar, and Hosahalli.

Check tweet:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Okalipuram underpass experiences waterlogging after heavy rainfall; traffic interrupted for almost 3 hours. pic.twitter.com/nXhWwvhQI1 — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2022

