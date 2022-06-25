#WATCH | Let Maha Vikas Aghadi deliberate over this matter. We are keeping an eye on the unfolding drama... It looks like a dance of monkeys. They are acting like monkeys jumping from one branch to another: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on the political crisis in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RUUc9xRyUb— ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

